GoServ Global Plans June Fundraiser

GoServ Global, a faith-based disaster relief organization headquartered in Eagle Grove, IA, and serving in the U.S., Peru, Haiti, Guatemala, India and Uganda, will mark its seven-year anniversary on Friday, June 8, with a banquet/fundraiser at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, IA. Doors will open a 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction, appetizers, and social hour followed by a dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Program highlights include a Q&A with GoServ Global’s country directors that include Haiti Director Eddy Constant, Guatemala Missionary Kelly Lee, and others. Worship will be led by the Zion Worship Team of Clear Lake and Pastor Rivenson Dige of Haiti.

Organizers invite those interested in learning more about GoServ Global to attend the banquet/fundraiser to help GoServ Global celebrate all that God has done this past year in our ministries around the world.

The event is free to attend. However, to help offset the cost of the celebration and enable GoServ Global to raise additional funds, there will be an opportunity to make a donation at the banquet or you may mail a check to GoServ Global, PO Box 193, Eagle Grove, IA 50533. You can also “Sponsor a Table for 8” with a $400 contribution. The sponsor may choose to reserve a Table of 8 for their own invited guests. Please fill your table with those you feel would have the most impact on GoServ Global. Or, you may also choose to sponsor a table

with guests filled by GoServ Global.

Reservations are needed; seating is limited. Please RSVP by May 25th to Amy at amy@goservglobal.org or at 515-448-3131.