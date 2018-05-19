Factory Farm Ban Called for by Activists

A coalition of state and national groups are calling for a ban on so-called “factory farming” in the United States. Adam Mason of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement says large-scale livestock confinements have “decimated” family farms.

Bill Stowe is CEO and general manager of the Des Moines Water Works, which is among the 100 largest water utilities in the country.

The Raccoon River has pollution levels today that exceed federal standards, requiring additional and expensive treatment before it can be used as drinking water. Stowe says there’s “no question” what he calls “industrial farming” upstream is contributing to the pollution.

Stowe and the others who spoke at a midday news conference would like city and county officials to have the authority to regulate farming operations. Stowe says corporate interests ruined states like West Virginia and Iowa should take a different path.

A national group called “Food and Water Watch” has released a report critical of the impact “massive amounts of manure” from livestock operations are having on the environment.of so-called factory farms. A spokesman for the Iowa Pork Producers Association says any moratorium on the pork industry “would greatly stifle rural Iowa economic activity” and limit entry into farming for the next generation. The pork association’s spokesman says modern Iowa pig barns “are designed to contain all manure” and “protect water quality.” He also noted there alreadly are more than 200 pages of state regulations for the pork industry.