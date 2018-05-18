Phillip Eugene Helland, age 67, of rural Lake Mills, passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Scarville with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. Burial will take place in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Scarville.

Visitation for Phillip will be on Monday, May 21, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221