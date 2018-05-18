Donald Alphs, 91, of Britt passed away Friday, May 18, 2018 at Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

Memorial services for Donald Alphs will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 10:30 AM at Britt Zion Church of the Nazarene, 195 2nd Street South West, in Britt with Pastor Chris Burrell officiating. Private family burial will be held.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

