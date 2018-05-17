Forest City School District Gears Up For Summer

The Forest City Class of 2018 graduated on Sunday afternoon, as the Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann explained.

Lehmann says over $400,000 in scholarships were handed out at Senior Awards night last week.

The popular summer food program is returning this summer. The “Food is In When School is Out” has served thousands of meals.

Lehmann recognized the dedicated members of the Forest City Community School Board.

Two long time Forest City school teachers will be inducted into the Forest City Community Schools Hall of Fame this fall.