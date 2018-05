A blood drive for the LifeServe Blood Center is today in the Summit House Assisted Living Center. The drive will be from 10am to 2pm at 600 1st Street in Britt. Those wishing to donate should be at least 16 years of age and in good health. They must be free of illness and follow other requirements as set by the LifeServe organization. For further details on these requirements, go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call Sandy Blade at (641) 843-3333.