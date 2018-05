PREP OF THE WEEK MAY 16 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Reece Smith ran his way into the State Track and Field Championships once again at last week’s qualifying meet. Smith won the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, then anchored the Distance Medley Relay to a gold medal and spot at State as well. Congratulations to GHV junior Reece Smith, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.