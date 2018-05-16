Doris Orcutt, 96, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion, with loved ones at her side.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, May 21, 2018 at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, with Reverend Mike Gudka officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

