Bessie Julia (Nelson) Engstrom, 98, of Canton, South Dakota and formerly of Kanawha passed away Monday, May 14, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society in Canton, South Dakota.

Funeral services for Bessie Engstrom will be Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Kanawha Lutheran Church, 124 West Fourth Street in Kanawha, with Pastors Geoffrey and Char White officiating. Burial will be held at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

