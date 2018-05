John “Jack” R. Burt, 92, of Rowan, IA, most recently a resident of the Clarion Health and Wellness Facility, Clarion , IA, died, February 13, 2018, at the Clarion Health and Wellness Facility.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 PM, Monday, May 28, 2018, at the United Church of Rowan, Rowan, IA.  Pastor Nancy Hofmeister will be officiating.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of the services on May 28th.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.