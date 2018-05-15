Ernst Recognizes U.S. Embassy Opening in Jerusalem

On the 70th anniversary of Israel’s founding, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement recognizing the opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel:

“This is a historic day for the United States and our most trusted ally in the Middle East, Israel. I am pleased President Trump followed through on a decades-old promise made by the United States to relocate the U.S. Embassy to Israel’s capital, Jerusalem. Given the growing threats our two nations face in the Middle East and beyond, it is critical that we continue to protect and strengthen our relationship, and to stand with the people of Israel.”