Dennis P. Steiff, 62, of Forest City, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Hancock County Medical Center in Britt, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 South Clark St., Forest City with Pastor Paul Evans of the Garner United Methodist Church officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial will take place in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

