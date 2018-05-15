Darwin W. Steenblock, known in the Hobo Community as Stoney Footwalker, 76, of Britt died Sunday, May 13, 2018 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

According to his wishes his body was cremated. There will be no services.

Darwin Wayne Steenblock, the son of Peter and Fannie (Decker) Steenblock, was born March 24, 1942 in Mason City. He grew up in Rockwell where he graduated from high school. He lived in Mason City, Des Moines and for the last 20 years, Britt. Darwin was also known as “Stoney Footwalker” in the Hobo Community. He enjoyed music, playing guitar and his artwork.

He is survived by his three sons, Daryn Turner, Darwin Steenblock, Jr. and Shane Steenblock; two brothers, Marvin Steenblock of Des Moines and Darrell Steenblock of Ankeny; four sisters, Delores Wiemann of Madison, WI, Mary Hinders of Belmond, Joyce Austin of Garne and Jeanice Krug of Fort Dodge; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and several other family members.