Betty J. Mathews, age 95, of Belmond, IA, mother of Belmond, residents Judy Casteline and Janet Jeffers, died, February 13, 2018, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Memorial services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. The Reverend Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Interment will be at the Amsterdam Cemetery, Goodell, IA. Friends may call from noon until the time of the services at the funeral home.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.