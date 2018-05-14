Youngers Pleads Guilty to Multiple Misdemeanors

Andrew Youngers of Forest City, pled guilty to Count 1 “Eluding,” an aggravated misdemeanor; Count 2 “Operating Without Owner’s Consent,” an aggravated misdemeanor; Counts 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 and 16 “Burglary in the Third Degree,” aggravated misdemeanors, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on May 5 – 7, 2017. For each count, Youngers was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. All fines and applicable surcharges were suspended. For each count, prison was suspended, and Youngers was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. The prison sentences and probation periods were ordered to run concurrently. Youngers was ordered to pay victim restitution in the amount of $820.00. Youngers also pled guilty to “Reckless Driving,” a simple misdemeanor. Youngers was ordered to pay a $65.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution to Manufacturers Bank and Trust in the amount of $306.17.