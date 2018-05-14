Weiss Reminds Voters of New Voter ID Rules

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections is issuing a reminder that the voter pre-registration deadline for the June 5, 2018 Primary Election is May 25, 2018 at 5:00 pm. Voters may register in the Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm. The office will be open Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. Pre-registered voters who are unable to show an approved ID may sign an oath of identification for an election held in 2018. Voters who are not pre-registered or who have changed precincts also may be required to provide proof of residence. Any voter who cannot show ID may have their identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct who has proper ID. Starting January 1, 2019, all voters will be required to present an approved form of identification. For additional information about voter identification visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or call the Auditor’s Office at 641-585-3412.

Additional hours open:

Friday, May 25, 2018, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers.

Friday, May 25, 2018, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Saturday, June 2, 2018, open 8:00 am to 4:00 pm – Voter Registration, in-person voting and returning absentee ballots.

Monday, June 4, 2018, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Voter Registration, in-person voting and returning absentee ballots.