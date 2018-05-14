Warrior Women’s Basketball Adds Star Junior-College Guard, Emily Haubrich, For Upcoming Season

Looking to add on the success of last season, Waldorf is pleased to announce the addition of a talented junior-college transfer to the Warrior women’s basketball roster as Waldorf head coach Katie Schutjer signed Emily Haubrich to a Letter-of-Intent earlier this week.

Haubrich, a native of Carroll, Iowa, and product of Audubon High School, played two seasons of junior-college ball at Minnesota West Community and Tech College where she led the Lady Jays in minutes per game (34.5), steals per game (2.0) and assists per game (5.4) this past season.

Starting all 29 games for a Minnesota West team that went 23-6 this winter, Haubrich averaged 14.0 points per game – third-most for the Lady Jays – 3.0 rebounds per game, and hit 63 3-pointers during the season playing both point guard and shooting guard.

She earned all-Minnesota College Athletic Conference 2nd Team honors for her play, and was named to the MCAC All-Defensive Team for the second straight year, as well.

“Emily can play an array of positions for us,” Schutjer said. “Being able to have that combo guard that can kind of play both those position is great.

“She brings a lot of energy, both offensively and defensively, she loves the game of basket, and she’s a great leader on the floor,” Waldorf’s coach added of Haubrich, who will be a junior when she joins the Warriors for the 2018-19 season. “She’s going to provide us with a little bit more of an edge than what we’ve had in the past.”

Also playing softball as a freshman and earning All-MCAC honors as an infielder at Minnesota West, Haubrich was a two-time All-Western Iowa Conference selection in high school in the basketball before starting her collegiate athletic career.

“I’ve always loved playing basketball,” Haubrich said. “Growing up with two older siblings made me really competitive, so being an athlete keeps me motivated and focused through school.

“When I talked to Coach Schutjer about playing, her style of basketball and mine are the same, so I could picture myself here,” the future Warrior added.