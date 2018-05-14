Some Local Farmers Are Still Waiting on the Skies

Many area farmers got a start on preparing their fields a week ago Saturday, but rain returned to the area causing more field preparation woes. More rain is falling on much of the area today and it’s dampening hopes for many farmers of getting their planting finished, while some have hardly even started the chore. Angie Rieck-Hinz, a field agronomist with the Iowa State University Extension office, says farmers in far northern Iowa are getting frustrated with the continued wet weather and the muddy soil.

Even though we’ve had some dry days, the ground hasn’t been able to dry out in some areas before it rains again, compounding difficulties for farmers.

While rain was in much of the weekend forecast, predictions call for more rain into this week. Rieck-Hinz had a nugget of advice for farmers, though they’re not going to like it.

Forecasters say the wet weather could last into the middle of this week or longer.