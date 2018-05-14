Mark Steven Getchell, 57, of Kenyon, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Mark “Sparky” was born September 10, 1960 in Austin, Minnesota the son of Ralph Gute and Irene Getchell. He attended high school in Austin before serving in the US Army. He also worked on the railroad for a time and for Winnebago Manufacturing before moving to Phoenix to work with his brother in a janitorial business. Sparky returned to Minnesota he worked for Foldcraft for many years and later for the Cannon Valley Coop before working for South State Bedding. Sparky was a NASCAR and Minnesota Vikings fan and enjoyed collected memorabilia. His most recent collection consists of over 1100 baseball caps.

He is survived by his long time companion, Debbie Svien of Kenyon, children, Jessica (Nickolas) Cunningham of Leland, IA, and Krystal Getchell of Crystal Lake, IA, and grandchildren, Aaiden, Kassidy, Morgan, and Thea. Also surviving are his brothers and sister, Harold (Sandy), Charles, and Mary Kamp of Austin , MN, David (Kathy), and Tim (Jennifer) of Phoenix, AZ, many nieces and nephews and beloved dog, Barney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyne, and brother-in-law, David.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Michaelson Funeral Home in Kenyon. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Michaelson Funeral Homes, Inc.

P.O. Box 482, 1930 Austin Road,

Owatonna, MN 55060

(507) 451-7943