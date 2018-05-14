Kanawha Christian School Features Online Curriculum in the Fall

The Kanawha Christian School will be expanding and offering classes for grades pre-K through 12th with a new curriculum and experiences for students.

There will be three different programs for the 2018-19 school year. The online option will allow a student to complete school with a computer while staying home. The hybrid option will allow a student to complete the online curriculum and come to school once a week for help. The traditional option will have a student come to school every day and complete the online curriculum with the help of a teacher.

Students in pre-KI and Kindergarten will be using the Horizons curriculum provided by Alpha Omega, students in the 1-2 will be using the LifePac curriculum, and students in the 3-12 will be using the online curriculum. All three programs are accredited by CSI.

Core curriculum like the Bible, language, history, math and the arts will be offered. STEAM or science, technology, engineering, art, and music will also be a part of the curriculum.

Those who are concerned about getting their children involved in sports will get a number of activities for the student to participate in. Students in the 5th through 8th grade will play in sports through tournaments with other schools.

Those who are interested in possibly enrolling or wanting to find out more can go online at www.kanawhachristianschool.org or call Vicki Hillenga at (641) 762-3322.