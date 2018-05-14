Heseback Pleads Guilty to Possession

Tevin Hesebeck of Lakota, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 8, 2017. Hesebeck was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 2 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Hesebeck was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Hesebeck was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Hesebeck’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT. Hesebeck also pled guilty to “Accessory After the Fact,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 1, 2017. Hesebeck was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $65.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.