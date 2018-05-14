Hancock County Board Will Review Spring Events and Projects

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will open the meeting this morning with a public hearing on the budget amendment for the Fiscal Year 2017-18. The board will hear public comment on the amendment before deciding on passage. The board will then look at a contract with Floyd County and the Department of Human Services for Child Support Recovery Unit. the contract enables the county to continue to recover child support monies from parents who owe.

The board will look at needed repairs for the roof at the Duncan Heights property. Kevin Hoeft will present the needed repairs to the board today.

The board will also hear about drainage matters today. Ed and Cheryl Barkema will discuss a waterway along the east side of a fence extending 40 acres in section 28 of the Garfield Township. Then, the board will consider appointing a drainage attorney for Drainage District 174. The board may appoint an engineer for the proposed project.

Earl Hill will go before the board concerning the upcoming Bicycle, Blues, and Barbeque Festival race. He will present a resolution allowing for road use for the North Iowa Touring Club and the Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Department.

Wright County has already approved Adam Clemons as their shared engineer with Hancock County. Clemons will present an amendment to the Wright-Hancock County Engineer Share Agreement.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse today at 9am.