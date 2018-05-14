International Festival 5 Scheduled for June

The International Festival #5 will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Waldorf Atrium on the campus of Waldorf University in Forest City. Ethnic performers will be on stage from 10:00-4:30 pm. The Festival’s goal is to celebrate our American heritage and the many international heritages of our community. This community-sponsored event is free with a canned food donation for area food banks.

“We are so excited about what the International Festival has to offer this year!” said Audrey Olmstead, leader of the steering committee. “We are putting the final touches on everything, and we are looking forward to a fun celebration of our ethnic diversity. It’s an opportunity to connect people through what we all share -food, music, dance, art and games.” The free, family-friendly International Festival #5 will offer a parade of flags, ethnic musicians and dancers, ethnic foods from around the world, breads and pastries. Kid’s activities include world art; passport stickers and stamping fun; and World Games (like Qwirkle, Klubb, Ticket to Ride and Chinese checkers).

The Performance Schedule includes ethnic musicians and dancers.

10:00-10:45. Eulenspeigel Puppets. “Uncle Rabbit’s Adventures”

10:45-12:00. Ross Sutter, Scandinavian musician from Minneapolis, and 2 Swedish musicians, Maria & Anders Larsson

12:00-12:45. The Nordic Dancers from Decorah

12:45-2:00. Las Guitarras de Mexico, mariachi music & other Mexican styles

2:00-2:15 Arlan Whitebreast, Meskwaki grass dancer from Tama

2:15-2:45. The Nordic Dancers from Decorah

2:45-4:00. Java Jews Klezmer Band, led by Abe Goldstien from Des Moines

4:00-4:15. Arlan Whitebreast, Meskwaki grass dancer from Tama

The International Festival #5 is made possible by a grant from the Iowa Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as local sponsors Winnebago Historical Society, Bill’s Family Foods, 3M, KIOW, Manufacturers Bank and Trust Company, Titonka Savings Bank, Winnebago County Farm Bureau, Casey’s, Waldorf University, Forest City Family Dentistry, the local chapter of Sons of Norway, and Mercy Family Clinics of Forest City, Lake Mills and Buffalo Center.

For more information, check the International Festival’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ InternationalFestivalatForestC ity. You may also call Audrey Olmstead at 641-512-1927.