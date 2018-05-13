SUNDAY TALK: Upmeyer on Adjourning a Historic Legislative Session

Ladies and gentlemen of the House of Representatives, thank you for your hard work. You have sacrificed, you have listened, and you have delivered for your communities. Every general assembly represents an opportunity to do things large and small, or nothing at all. The eighty-seventh General Assembly should be remembered for the collective choice to seize the opportunity to make an impact. This chamber made a choice to do more than shuffle the pages of the Code of Iowa. You all came together and time after time you chose real change rather than defending the status quo. Today, Representative Cownie brought us the latest example. For decades, we have acknowledged that our tax code was too complicated and uncompetitive. Too many sessions went by without change, but this year was different. Like on so many other issues these last two years, it was time for action. That is why today, you can go home to your constituents having achieved historic tax relief and reform. We decided that families should be put first when it comes to tax relief. Which is why they will receive an average tax cut of over ten percent right away. Once our new tax code is fully implemented, a middle-class family of four can see their taxes reduced by as much as sixty percent. We cannot underestimate the positive impact these tax savings will have for Iowa families. I am proud of the clear call to service that I see my colleagues answer each day. As a result, the Iowa House of Representatives still shines as an example of responsive and representative government, where good ideas go through a collaborative process to become law. Thank you to the House Democrat caucus, and Leader Smith for your contributions this session. Your input and efforts are reflected in much of the good work done here this year. Thank you to my caucus and the leadership team. We stood together for the opportunity to improve the future of Iowa and you can now go home to your communities, proudly sharing our significant achievements. Leader Hagenow, you have capably guided us through these historic years and have always positioned us for success. Thank you. Thank you to our caucus staff, the best staff in the building, you all step up to the challenge so well. The same goes to Carmine and the Chief Clerk’s Office. Thank you for your dedication to this institution and for your patience. I would like to thank the best darn pages around too, Maddie & Jack, it has been a pleasure. To Colin, Terri, and Tony thank you for working so hard for our office and the entire chamber. Thank you, Governor Reynolds, for your tireless work to elevate our state and to increase opportunity for the great people of Iowa. To my loving husband, Doug, and my family, thank you for supporting me. I am looking forward to watching a sunset on the lake with you very soon. With that in mind, let’s go home and spend some time with our family and friends. Thank you.