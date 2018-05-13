Pate in Wright County to Tout Voter Election Integrity Laws

With primary elections just over 3 weeks away, a Voter Ready round table with local election stakeholders will be held on Tuesday from 11am to noon at the Clarion Pizza Ranch. Wright County Auditor Betty Ellis and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate are sponsoring the event. It is free and open to the public.

Those who will attend the meeting on Tuesday, will learn about the new voter integrity election laws in Iowa. A few minutes will be spent explaining the law, answering questions, and inviting participants to use the tool kit that is provided to help educate the public.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate believes Iowans will find the new law easy to understand and easy to follow. The goal is get the correct voting information into the hands of every voter.