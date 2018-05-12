West Hancock School Audit Shows the District in Good Health

As is required procedure, the West Hancock Community School District performed it annual audit. The work was done by Cornwell, Frideras, Maher, & Associates who recently reported their findings back to the district.

The District’s revenues were $8,882,886 for the fiscal year 2016-17 which concluded June 30, 2017. This was a 3.2% increase from the year prior. Of that total, $3,116,310 came from local taxes, $808,848 was derived from charges for services, $1,582,096 came from operating and capital grants, contributions, and restricted interest. It also included unrestricted interest of $20,631 and other general revenues of $3,355,001.

As far as expenses for the district were concerned, the total amount was $8,437,773 which was a 5.3% increase over the previous year. These included $5,130,149 for instruction, $2,237,844 for support services, $757,332 for other expenditures, and $312,448 for non-instructional programs.