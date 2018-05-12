WEEKEND FISHING REPORT: Channel Catfish are Fair and Bass are Good

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Clark Lake (Mike Zack W.A.)

Northern Pike and Largemouth are biting on crankbaits and soft plastic baits.

Clear Lake

Water temperature is 62 degrees. The docks are in at all the boat ramps. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are biting. Use a small jig or a minnow in the rush beds and areas with vegetation. Walleye – Good: Try a slip bobber and leeches fished in the rocky reefs. Yellow Bass – Good: Yellows bass are moving into the shallow rocky areas to spawn. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or cut bait in the early morning. Channel Catfish – Fair: With recent rains, any spot where water is entering the lake is worth trying for catfish. Fish a dead chub or crawlers on the bottom. The best bite is late evening.

Crystal Lake

Water temperature is 62 degrees. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers fished from shore. Walleye – Slow. Black Bullhead – Fair: Try nightcrawlers fished from shore. Bluegill – Slow.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area

East Okoboji Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Use traditional baits in the evening. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report a panfish bite of bluegill and crappie from docks; sorting is needed. Walleye – Good: Report of anglers catching fish from the south end; best bite during the evening hours.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleye are being caught close to shore. Try fishing from a dock or wader fishing after dark. Black Crappie – Good: Reports of crappie and yellow perch being caught. Fish shallow water areas such as the canal. Yellow Bass – Fair: Report of yellow bass being caught. Use small lures such as a twister tail or hair jigs.

Silver Lake (Palo Alto)

Walleye – Fair: Report of large fish being caught during the late evening hours. Cast a white twister for the best action. Black Bullhead – Good: Good action reported of angler acceptable sized fish. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some activity reported.

Spirit Lake

Marble Beach campground, including the boat ramp, is closed for the season for renovation. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use a jig tipped with a minnow in shallow rock structures. Action is best during sunny, calm days. Black Crappie – Good: Good numbers of fish are being harvested from the Templar Park lagoon; Buffalo Run has been “hit or miss.” Walleye – Good: Best action is during the night off the docks. Fish leeches under a bobber or cast a twister tail. Black Bullhead – Good: A good bite is reported at the north grade; fish traditional baits on the bottom

West Okoboji Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are being caught from the Triboji lagoon. Bluegill – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught from Lazy Lagoon (Triboji). Sorting is needed; persistence will result in good numbers creeled.

For more information throughout the week

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

As of May 9, water levels are receding. Baring more rain, water levels should stabilize, but clarity remains poor. Water temperatures range from mid 50’s to low 60’s. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for current water level information. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catch catfish in the impoundments with dead chubs fished on bottom.

Decorah District Streams

It’s turkey hunting season. Respect hunters and their sport. Avoid wearing red, blue and white colors. Catchable trout are stocked weekly as weather and water conditions permit. Listen to the trout stocking hotline (563-927-5736) for daily plans. Area trout stream flows remain high with continued rain. Streams with better watersheds will clear faster. Brook Trout – Fair: A variety of insects are hatching, especially on warm sunny afternoons. Match the hatch, but try not to spook a feeding fish. Brown Trout – Fair: Blue wing olive, midge, and stonefly hatches are occurring; some exceptional lately. Use blue wing olive, hendrickson, gnat, or beadhead nymph patterns and watch the water boil. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try a piece of worm or small cheese chunk under a bobber in the deeper holes or floated past an undercut bank.

Lake Hendricks

Water levels are up and water is off-color. Water temperatures in shallow areas are in the low 60’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs in shallow areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try a jerkbait or spinner retrieved slowly in shallow areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a worm or smashed minnow along a windblown shoreline. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with small piece of worm along the shoreline.

Lake Meyer

Anglers are out as the bite and weather improves. The boat dock is in. Bluegill – Excellent: Use a hook tipped with a worm in shallow water. Black Crappie – Excellent: Try a hook tipped with a worm or small spinner bait along a rocky shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Jigs tipped with a variety of plastics or a jerk bait catch bass; fish shallow bays for best luck. Northern Pike – Fair: Use a nightcrawler fished along the shallow weedy bays.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water clarity remains poor. Water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. Water levels are stabilizing after rain. Paddling activities are not recommended. Walleye – No Report: Bring an assortment of tackle to find what works best for your location and time of day. White Sucker – Slow: Sucker bite should improve with warmer temperatures. Use worms fished on bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

As of May, water levels are receding and should continue baring additional rain this weekend. Clarity remains poor. Paddling is not recommended. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for for more information. White Sucker – Slow: Worms fished off the bottom work for a hungry sucker.

Volga Lake

Anglers are enjoying the sun and dunking worms. Water temperatures are in the low 60’s. Docks are in. Black Crappie – Fair: Shallow, warmer areas are more productive. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jerkbait in shallow water with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish – Good: Find catfish shallow in evening. Use worm or smashed minnow fished on the bottom. Bluegill – Good: Find gills along shallow rocky areas. Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm.

As of May 9, the Decorah Management area continues to receive rain. Rivers and streams are high and muddy; most have crested. Be prepared for rainy weather this weekend. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s for highs and mid 40's for lows.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Reports of anglers catching largemouth bass and bluegill. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater spinner baits or sinking plastic baits. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece of worm under a slip bobber at various depths.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

No reports this week as the Cedar River remains high and muddy.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching nice largemouth bass. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try topwater spinner baits or sinking plastic baits.

Harold Getty Lake

Reports of anglers catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing a crappie minnow under a slip bobber at various depths or cast and retrieve colored tube jigs.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of anglers catching walleye, smallmouth bass, channel catfish and even an occasional trout on the Maquoketa River in Delaware County. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve a jig with plastics tipped with a minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve a jig with plastics tipped with a minnow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait fished on the bottom.

North Prairie Lake

Reports of anglers catching trout. Trout fishing should be good; the weather forecast looks to be more of average seasonal temperatures next week. Brook Trout – Fair: Cast and retrieve flashy spinner baits like a panther martin jig or similar jigs and spinners. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast and retrieve flashy spinner baits like a panther martin jig or similar jigs and spinners. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast artificial crankbaits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

No fishing reports for this week.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are starting to catch bluegill and crappie. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing a piece of worm under a slip bobber near vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast colored tube jigs or fish a minnow under a slip bobber three to six feet down near vegetation.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

No reports on the Wapsipinicon River as the river continues to stay high and muddy.

Few fishing report this past week with the variable weather. Anglers are starting to catch largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie on area lakes. Trout stream stockings continue and streams remain in good condition.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing remains around 14 feet this week and will slowly recede to around 11 feet next week. The Lansing Village Creek ramp and parking lot will be closed for construction starting July 5th. For more updates, call the Guttenberg Fisheries Management office at 563-252-1156. Walleye – Slow: Walleye bite has slowed; high water makes for difficult fishing. Yellow Perch – Fair. Sauger – Slow. Northern Pike – Fair. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Expect the flatheads to be on the feed as they enter the spawning period. Fish deeper holes with a large shiner or sunfish. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom. Common Carp – Good: Carp are on the move with the high water. To hook into a big one, try fishing the warm shallow backwaters where carp are staging for the spawn. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth are biting on topwaters and crankbaits in warm shallow bays and marina areas out of the current. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Warm water temperatures and slowly receding flood waters will have smallmouth working the rocky shorelines. Toss inline spinners along rock points.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 24.7 feet at Lynxville with a slow fall expected next week. Gates remain raised at the Lock and Dam. Boat ramps are still flooded. Water temperature is 62 degrees. Walleye– Slow: Walleye bite has slowed; high water makes for difficult fishing. Yellow Perch – Fair. Northern Pike – Fair. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Expect the flatheads to be on the feed as they enter the spawning period. Fish deeper holes with a large shiner or sunfish. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom. Bluegill – Good: Panfish bite is picking up this week. Try a small piece of garden worm on small tackle under a bobber. Common Carp – Good: Carp are on the move with the high water. To hook into a big one, try fishing the warm shallow backwaters where carp are staging for the spawn. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth are biting on topwaters and crankbaits in warm shallow bays and marina areas out of the current. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Warm water temperatures and slowly receding flood waters will have smallmouth working the rocky shorelines. Toss inline spinners along rock points.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg will crest around 16 feet and slowly recede.The gates remain up at the Lock and Dam. Water temperature is 59 degrees. Walleye – No Report: Walleye bite has slowed; high water makes for difficult fishing. Yellow Perch – Fair. Northern Pike – Fair. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Expect the flatheads to be on the feed as they enter the spawning period. Fish deeper holes with a large shiner or sunfish. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom. Common Carp – Good: Carp are on the move with the high water. To hook into a big one, try fishing the warm shallow backwaters where carp are staging for the spawn. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth are biting on topwaters and crankbaits in warm shallow bays and marina areas out of the current. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Warm water temperatures and slowly receding flood waters will have smallmouth working the rocky shorelines. Toss inline spinners along rock points.

The Upper Mississippi River will crest this week then slowly recede. Boat ramps are under water and difficult to access. Many shore anglers are having success along flooded shorelines this week. Water temperature has jumped to 60’s.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are 17.4 feet at the Dubuque Lock and 19.3 feet at the RR Bridge. This is at moderate flooding stages. Levels have peaked and are predicted to slowly fall. The channel water temperature is around 60 degrees. White Bass – No Report: Some white bass were being caught on spinners before the flooding conditions. Common Carp – No Report: Conditions for bowfishing carp in shallow flooded areas look good. You can find carp and other rough fish thrashing about on hot sunny days. Channel Catfish – No Report: Catfish like flooded water. Fish worms in shallow water near shore along freshly flooded banks.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels at Bellevue are 17.4 feet; the water is cresting. Bellevue is presently in the flood action stage. The Bellevue City ramp is available for use, but the DNR ramp is under water. The channel water temperature is around 61 degrees. Largemouth Bass – Good: Lots of anglers will pursue bass in the big flooded expanses of some of Pool 13’s largest backwater complexes such as Spring Lake. Common Carp – No Report: Conditions for bowfishing carp in shallow flooded areas look good. You can find carp and other rough fish thrashing about on hot sunny days.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are cresting at 17.5 feet at Fulton, 19 feet at Camanche and 12.3 feet at LeClaire. These levels are at moderate flooding action stages.The water temperature is around 63 degrees. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Fish the newly flooded areas in the backwaters as the water rises this week. Common Carp – No Report: Conditions for bowfishing carp in shallow flooded areas look good. You can find carp and other rough fish thrashing about on hot sunny days. Channel Catfish – No Report: Fish worms near the shore as catfish feed along newly flooded shorelines.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are 17.4 feet at Rock Island. Water levels are up from last week and will still be rising this week. Pool 15 is experiencing moderate flood stages. The water temperature is near 63 degrees.

River levels vary from minor to moderate flood stages throughout the district. Water temperatures are approaching 63 degrees in some places. Many boat ramps are unusable.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 17.22 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to reach 17.5 feet by Thursday. The docks are not in at the Fairport Recreational Area due to the high water and the ramps are underwater. The boat ramps at Clark’s Ferry Landing and Shady Creek are closed due to high water. We have not received much for fishing reports due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 16.58 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising. Tailwater stage is forcasted to reach 17.3 feet by Friday. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 16. The Kilpeck Landing and Big Timber Landing are closed due to high water. We have not received much for fishing reports due to the high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 17.60 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to reach 18.7 feet by Saturday. The gates are out of the water at the dam. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will have water over the parking lot. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 12.60 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is rising. River stage is forecasted to reach 14 feet by Saturday. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week.

River stages are above flood stage. Tailwater stages are forecasted to rise the next few days. Main channel water temperature is around 66 degrees. Water clarity is poor. Some boat ramps are closed due to the high water. We have not received much for fishing reports this week.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the upper 60’s. Water clarity is good. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are still hanging out in deeper water; work the shallows in the afternoons with the sun shining. Bluegill – Slow: The warmer weather should bring the bluegills into shallow water. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are moving in shallow.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is closing in on 70 degrees this week. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The warmer weather should get the bass to more shallow water. Try fishing the shorelines with the wind blowing into them. Black Crappie – Fair: Work the shallow water on the north side. The warmer water temperatures should bring crappies in to feed.

Lake Darling

Water temperature was up to 70 degrees on Tuesday, after several days of upper 70’s degree weather. Water clarity remains good, except turbid above the in-lake silt dams. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies were out in 6-8 feet of water last weekend, but moved back in shallow by Tuesday. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing in the shallows had picked up; work them pretty slowly. Males are starting to stay in shallow to nest. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching some nice stringers of catfish, mostly with nightcrawlers. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are picking up bluegills at a fair pace in the shallows around the riprap.

Lost Grove Lake

More boats are out on the lake with high river levels on the Mississippi River. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing continues to improve; work the rocky shorelines where the wind is blowing into. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are starting to move shallow to feed; concentrate efforts on the North side bays and along the rip rap where the water is warmest.

For more information on the above lakes

Central Park Lake

The lake is currently drained as a renovation project is finishing up this spring.

Coralville Reservoir

As of May 9, the lake is at normal spring pool of 679.4 feet. Starting May 10, the lake will begin to rise and will reach 684.6 feet by the end of the weekend. It is then predicted to settle down to summer pool of 683.3 feet by mid next week. Water temperatures have been close to 70 degrees. The water is very dirty. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait in the channel; above Mehaffey bridge is best. White Crappie – Fair: Check shallow brush piles and rock banks for spawning fish.

Diamond Lake

No minnows are allowed here. The fish cleaning station is open. Black Crappie – Excellent: Try small jigs fished around the rock jetties or brush piles. Most fish are 8-9 inches. Pink and black tube jigs have been the hot colors. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs or worms around shallow rock or brush.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake renovation project currently underway. It is scheduled to be completed next spring.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the mid 60’s. All boat docks are in and the fish cleaning station at the primitive campground ramp is open. All motor sizes may be used at no-wake speed (5 mph). Black Crappie – Good: Males are on the bank and some females are too, while the others are staging just off the bank. Cast jigs or minnows to protected banks where crappies can spawn. Most fish are 10-12 inches. Walleye – Fair: Cast toward shallow, windblown rocks or troll live bait rigs. Early/late in the day or cloud cover has been best for shallow walleyes. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast shallow running crankbaits or flip jigs to shallow cover. Males are shallow and females are staging for the spawn. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair. Bluegill – Good: Use a small jig or worm around shallow cover. Size is marginal at best. Channel Catfish – Fair: Evenings are best.

Otter Creek Lake

The water is reported as being fairly clear. Yellow Bass – Good: Cast small jigs, spinners or live bait to shallow shores. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs or worms around shallow rock or brush.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 7-8 feet low from the restoration project. The main ramp is usable, but it is shallow; use caution. There is a boat dock in on the east lane. Be cautious when boating as new structures have started to be submerged. Walleye – Good: Evenings are best in the shallows. Muskellunge – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are being picked up along shallow rock.

Sand Lake

Iowa residents and nonresidents who are required to have a fishing license must pay the Trout Fee to fish for or possess trout. Exception: Anglers under 16 years old may possess or fish for trout without having paid the Trout Fee if they fish with a properly licensed adult who has paid the Trout Fee and together their combined limit is 5. Rainbow Trout – Slow: Worms work best. Brook Trout – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish around shallow rocks, brush or the pallet structures off the fishing piers. Most fish are around 9 inches. Yellow Bass – Fair: Cast small jigs, spinners or live bait to the shallows. Most fish are about 9 inches.

For more information

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits along the rocky shorelines and rubber worms around the deeper structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the rocky shorelines and around the fishing jetties.

Lake Sugema

Walleye – Slow: Use jig and minnow combinations in areas with rip-rapped shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the fishing jetties and rip-rapped shorelines. Black Crappie – Slow: Use tube jigs or jig and minnows in the shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait along the windblown shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try spinnerbaits and rubber worms around the cedar tree piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.82 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. The water temperature is in the low 60’s. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use shad sides or cut bait on the windblown shorelines. White Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching some crappies around the docks at the marina and at the resort. Crappies should continue to move towards shore as the water warms. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Anglers have been trolling crankbaits along rocky shorelines. Wipers can also be caught using jig and minnow combos along the shoreline.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Slow: Use cut bait along the windblown shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use spinnerbaits or rubber worms in the shorelines, they will warm first in the spring. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs along the shorelines.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties.

SOUTHWEST

Beaver Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are starting to be caught near shore on the rock jetties and on the rocks on the face of the dam. Crappie fishing should really pick up by the second week of May. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are in the shallow bays on the upper half of the lake between the fishing jetties. They should be easy to target in these areas through May.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleyes are being caught off mid and lower lake points and the east and west boat ramp bays. Use jig and twister tails, jig and minnow, or slow trolling minnow rigs. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are starting to be caught in the coves near wood with minnows under a bobber or 1/16oz jigs with white or chartreuse twister tails and tubes.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll or drift small twister tails or minnows up lake from the main boat ramp. Some crappie are starting to move towards near-shore wood on the upper half of the lake. Next week should be better shallow water fishing. Expect to fish through some 5-7 inch fish for the 9-10 inchers.

Fort Des Moines Pond

Bluegill – Good: Nice size bluegill are being caught casting small panfish plastics or bobber fishing crawlers.

Lake Ahquabi

Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are moving shallow. Cast twister tails or minnows under a bobber around the rock jetties and rip rap shorelines with tree falls.

Red Rock Reservoir

Black Crappie – Good: Start targeting crappie in the shallows at Red Rock. Any cove off the main lake or Whitebreast arm with rocky shorelines or wood habitat is worth trying. Try also the rip-rap shorelines near the bridge on the Teter Creek arm and Marina Cove.

Rock Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are moving shallow; catch them on the rocks along the face of the dam and around the jetties next to the SE boat ramp.

Crappie fishing in Central Iowa is picking up and should be excellent through most of May.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Farm ponds can offer good spring fishing. Always get permission to fish privately owned ponds. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are still in a winter pattern and can be caught around deep structure. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are spawning and easy to catch. Find colonies of nesting fish by casting jigs close to shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: As the water temperature warms, bass become very active and can be caught with a variety of lures and plugs. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish feed heavily in the spring on dead fish. Use cut bait or shad sides in the windy shorelines.

Cold Springs Lake

The fish population at Cold Springs looks good. There is an 18 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass. Bluegill – Good: Cast a small jig tipped with crawler under a bobber to catch bluegill up to 9 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: A few black crappie are being caught around the underwater rock piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass around the shoreline with a variety of spinners and lures.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm creek will offer good spring fishing. Crappie should be spawning and close to shore. Black Crappie – No Report: Crappie should be close to shore spawning. Black crappie in Farm Creek are quality size fish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills should begin to spawn soon. Cast the shoreline with small jigs and move often to find fish.

Lake Anita

Crappie fishing is good right now. Bluegills are also being picked up close to shore. Black Crappie – Good: Cast around rocky shorelines and the jetties to find spawning crappie. Fish will average 9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Crappie anglers are catching a few quality size bluegills. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast to structure to catch bass of all sizes.

Lake Manawa

Crappies are close to shore and can be caught with small jigs. Lake Manawa is also a good destination for early spring catfishing. White Crappie – Good: White crappies are close to shore. Move often if you are not catching fish. Concentrate on rocky shorelines like the west shore and canals. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the windy shoreline with shad sides or cut bait. Channel catfish in Manawa are all sizes.

Meadow Lake

Meadow has a good population of 10 inch black crappie. Black Crappie – No Report: Look for pre-spawn crappie along the dam and around underwater reefs.

Mormon Trail Lake

Anglers report good crappie fishing around the jetties. Black Crappie – Good: Cast small jigs around the jetties and dam to find spawning crappie. Fish will average 9 inches.

Orient Lake

Anglers report good crappie fishing in the new brush piles and along the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Reports of good crappie fishing around the brush piles and along rocky shorelines. Sorting is needed for the larger fish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will offer good panfishing this spring. The lake has quality sized bluegills and crappies are acceptable size. Target the brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: A few bluegills are being caught around the underwater reefs. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are starting to be caught around the jetties and in tree piles. Fish will average 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Anglers are catching spawning crappies around underwater reefs and rocky shorelines. A few bass are being caught in the deeper brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are starting to be caught behind the pontoon boats fishing a minnow under a bobber. White Crappie – Good: Boat anglers are finding white crappies around underwater reefs. Channel Catfish – No Report: Catfish should be actively feeding in the upper ends of the lake where water warms sooner. Use cutbait or shad sides. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles.

Water temperatures are reaching 70 degrees in the S.W. district. Crappies are close to shore spawning.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with jigs fished along cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10 inches with jigs or minnows fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Lake of Three Fires

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Little River Watershed Lake

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 22 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow or leech

fished along mainlake points or the roadbed. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches using jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies up to 14 inches with minnows fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills up to 9 inches using jigs or nightcrawlers fished along cedar tree brush piles or the fishing jetties.

Summit Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 11 inches with jigs or minnows fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 9 inches using jigs or nightcrawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas or cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Lake is about 2 feet low. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleyes up to 17 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along main lake points or along the roadbed.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught with jigs fished along cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies up to 10 inches using jigs or minnows fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Water temperature in most district lakes is in the in the mid 60's.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Channel Catfish – Slow: A few anglers are catching catfish on worms and cut bait below wing dams and along the banks. Sauger – Fair: Spring is a good time to catch sauger and walleye on the Missouri. Use jigs tipped with minnows or worms below wing dams or where tributary streams or rivers come into the Missouri River. Shovelnose sturgeon – Good: Anglers are catching shovelnose sturgeon on live bait rigs tipped with worms. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – No Report: Spring can be a great time to catch some big blue catfish. Use fresh cutbait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Channel Catfish – Fair: A few anglers are catching catfish on worms and cut bait below wing dams and along the banks. Sauger – Fair: Spring is a good time to catch sauger and walleye on the Missouri. Use jigs tipped with minnows or worms below wing dams or where tributary streams or rivers come into the Missouri River. Shovelnose sturgeon – Good: Anglers are catching shovelnose sturgeon on live bait rigs tipped with worms. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – No Report: Spring can be a great time to catch some big blue catfish. Use fresh cutbait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Channel Catfish – Fair: A few anglers are catching catfish on worms and cut bait below wing dams and along the banks. Sauger – Slow: Spring is a good time to catch sauger and walleye on the Missouri. Use jigs tipped with minnows or worms below wing dams or where tributary streams or rivers come into the Missouri River. Shovelnose sturgeon – Good: Anglers are catching shovelnose sturgeon on live bait rigs tipped with worms. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching a few blue catfish on with fresh cutbait. Try by the wing dam tips, close to or in the main channel of the Missouri River for your best chance at getting bigger blue catfish.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 25.79 feet /50,700 cfs./61 degrees Fahrenheit . The Missouri River is up 5 degrees from last week and dropped .46 feet from last week. Fishing has been slow with few anglers out with the higher water conditions on the Missouri River along the Iowa border. The Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Gavin’s Point Dam due to snow melt from up North, which has contributed to higher than normal water conditions.