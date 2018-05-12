Warriors Add Talented Iowa Product Carli Ahrenstorff to Women’s Wrestling Program

Warrior coach Tyreece Gilder continues to add talented newcomers to a dynamic Waldorf women’s wrestling program, and so the Waldorf coach is pleased to announce the signing of Carli Ahrenstorff to a Letter-of-Intent.

A native of Melvin, Iowa, the incoming Warrior freshman will graduate from Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School later this spring after spending her senior season earning her first varsity letter in girls wrestling.

“I think having this opportunity to continue doing what I love, it’s another chance to prove what I can do while competing in the sport I love,” Ahrenstorff said.

Competing at 113 pounds, Ahrenstorff was third at the Class 1A Sectional representing her high school, and competing at the Iowa AAU Girls State tournament for the Back2Basics club, she finished fifth at 112 pounds.

“Carli comes to us from a very strong wrestling family,” Gilder said. “We’re excited to be a part of her journey to academic and athletic success.”

The soon-to-be Warrior adds: “I chose Waldorf University because not only do they have an amazing wrestling team, they also have a really great academic program.”