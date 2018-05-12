Saturday Morning Ag Wrap: Prices, Hay

All hay stored on Iowa farms as of May 1, 2018, is estimated at 360,000 tons, a decrease of 43 percent from May 1, 2017, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Disappearance from Dec 1, 2017, through May 1, 2018, totaled 1.92 million tons, compared with 2.02 million tons for the same period a year earlier.

All hay stored on United States farms May 1, 2018, totaled 15.7 million tons, down 36 percent from a year ago. Disappearance from December 1, 2017 – May 1, 2018, totaled 70.6 million tons, compared with 71.4 million tons for the same period a year earlier.

Lower production in 2017, coupled with a higher cattle inventory as of January 1, 2018, has reduced the available hay stocks on May 1, 2018, compared to the same time last year. April snow in the Northern Plains, and dry pasture conditions stretching from the Southwest to the Southern Plains, have extended supplemental feeding, further reducing available hay stocks.