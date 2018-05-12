Ft. Dodge to Host 3rd Annual Iowa Cattlemen’s Association BeefMeets

Iowa cattle producers will convene at five locations across the state in June for the third annual BeefMeets. In addition to several educational sessions, a full tradeshow and opportunities for networking, cattlemen will get a chance to share policy and industry issue concerns with ICA leaders. The five BeefMeets will be held June 6 in Red Oak, June 12 in Manchester, June 13 in Mount Pleasant, June 19 in Sheldon and June 20 in Fort Dodge.

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is a grassroots membership organization, with a dedication to “Grow Iowa’s beef business through advocacy, leadership and education.” The organization provides multiple free and low-cost educational events throughout the year for cattle producers.

Educational topics at this year’s BeefMeets will vary between the five locations. Each meeting will include a presentation on animal identification and traceability in the beef industry, and attendees will be asked to give input on the topic.