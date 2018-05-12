Corwith Appoints a New Mayor and City Clerk

Corwith now has a new mayor and has obtained the services of a new City Clerk. Mayor Greg Fish resigned in March and the council had to find someone to fill the post. Fish took the Mayors’ seat after a write in campaign declared him the winner last November. The council turned to one of their own to fill the Mayoral vacancy as Matt Hobscheidt accepted the nomination. The council then appointed Mike Petersen to fill the post of Mayor Pro Tem. Both began their new roles immediately.

The council then turned it attention to filling the post of City Clerk. Waldorf University graduate Kristie Brunsvold accepted the position from the council and will begin working with the city at $17 per hour. Brunsvold enjoys the small community life and government. She stated that she is excited to work with the City of Corwith.