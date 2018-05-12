Authorities Release Name of Man Killed at a Train Crossing

Authorities have released the name of a man killed in northern Iowa after a train struck a chemical sprayer being towed by the tractor he was driving.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a spot northeast of Plymouth, in Worth County. The Iowa State Patrol says 59-year-old Brian Nack didn’t stop the tractor at a rail crossing that’s marked by a crossing sign and a stop sign. The train hit the sprayer and dragged it and the tractor several yards. Nack died after being ejected.

The patrol says he lived in Grafton.