NIACC’s Encarnacion Earns National Player of the Week Honor

Another day, another honor for NIACC sophomore Ezequias Encarnacion.

On Wednesday, the sophomore from the Domincan Republic has been selected as the NJCAA Division II national player of the week for the week of April 30-May 6.

On Tuesday, Encarnacion was selected as the ICCAC player of the week.

Encarnacion, a second baseman, hit .473 last week with five home runs and 12 RBIs. He had a two-homer game on both days of the four-game series against Ellsworth.

Encarnacion is hitting .367 with eight home runs, eight doubles and 35 RBIs heading into this weekend’s NJCAA Region XI tournament in Clinton, which starts Thursday.

Encarnacion joined the NIACC baseball 100-hit club in the Ellsworth series. He has 105 career hits, which ranks 20th on the school’s all-time list.