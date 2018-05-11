Forest City Council Moving Forward With Repaving Plans

The Forest City Council passed a number of resolutions at their meeting this week. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says one such measure commits $2.3 million for a comprehensive street overlay project.

Ruiter says another resolution pertains to a nearly $4 million Electric Revenue Loan Agreement.

Ruiter says the council also passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Amendment.

A public hearing was held Monday night on a Solar Farm project that is coming to Forest City. Ruiter says the project will occupy 40 acres of land north of the Forest City Plaza Assisted Living facility.