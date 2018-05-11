The Clear Lake Farmers Market is “Live” Again This Season at the Surf

The 2018 Clear Lake Farmers Market season will kick off this Saturday, May 19th. “Especially with the late spring, vendors and customers are excited for market season to get started,” says Andrea Evelsizer, CLFM Board President. “The board has been working hard to come up with new events and special activities this year. We’re planning to host special events on the second Saturdays during the summer and Youth Days will take place on the third Saturdays. Watch the CLFM website and Facebook for event details.”

The Farmers Market will be held every Saturday morning from May 19th through October 20st from 9:00 am – 12:00 noon. Vendors will provide local, homegrown produce, artisan breads and baked goods, meats, eggs, honey, maple syrup, fresh flower bouquets, bedding plants, seedlings, jams and jellies, handcrafted soaps and lotions, jewelry, and other handcrafted items. All locally produced.

Youth Days will include special youth activities and opportunities for area youth entrepreneurs to sell their homegrown and homemade items at the Youth Vending Booths. Details and sign up forms are on the CLFM website.

For the fourth season, The Surf Ballroom and Museum is hosting the Farmers Market in their parking lot. This is a generous gift to the Clear Lake community and Clear Lake visitors. This partnership will give those from out of the area yet another fun experience, a chance to tour The Surf Ballroom and the Surf District while at the Farmers Market.

Thank you to all area residents and businesses that have sponsored children’s activities or musical groups. If you are interested in being a sponsor, vendor, or volunteer, and help us to continue to grow, please contact Emily Margeson, CLFM Market Manager, at clfarmersmarket@gmail.com. The CLFM website is www.clearlakefarmersmarket.com and be sure to follow the Market on Facebook for the most up to date information and special events.