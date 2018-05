Marjorie R. (Loats) Larson, 94, of Dows passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Muse Norris Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Memorial services for Marjorie Larson will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, 109 North Eskridge in Dows. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

