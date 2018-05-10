Leona E. (Smidt) Smith, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A memorial service for Leona Smith will be held Monday, May 14, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Leona Smith will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

