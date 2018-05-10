Herbert G. Peterson, 92 of Forest City, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 A.M., Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark St., Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church.

Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion #121.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

