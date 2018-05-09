Hancock County 911/Dispatch Service Debate Continues

Hancock County officials have been wrangling over how to best approach the issue of 911 Emergency Dispatch Service costs ever since the Board of Supervisors turned down an offer to merge services with Winnebago County. Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington favored the proposed merger citing Hancock County would have benefited from state-of-the-art equipment, plus it could have saved the county about $56,000 annually due to 911 consolidation grants and shared employees.

Now Hancock County Supervisors are working with city officials within the county to make sure that everyone will pay their fair share of the expenses. A survey of figures was presented on March 22 in Britt at a meeting of the cities in Hancock County that didn’t accurately reflect dispatch service budgets. The cities wanted to know how other counties in the area handled paying for their 911 communications budgets. Hancock County Supervisors floated the idea that if the population for the city was over 500, the city would end up paying a greater expense than those cities under that cap.

If this proposal was to go through, four cities would end up paying much more than those under the cap. For example, Britt has a population of 2,069 or 18.3% of the population in the county. Garner stands at 3,129 or 27.7% of the Hancock County population. Kanawha has 652 or 5.8% and Klemme has 507 or 4.5%.

Hancock County has a population of 11,306. Of those, 7,284 or 64.4% live in the cities, while the other 4,022 or 35.6% live in the country. Those kinds of percentages hold true for almost every county in the area. It would stand to reason that the county and its’ cities would model their new 28E Agreement after them. However, not every county in the area has the same agreement.

In Kossuth County, the 911 Joint Services Board holds the $1 cell phone and landline surcharge funds, plus owns all signs and equipment related to 911. According to Kossuth County Emergency Management Director David Patton, the Communications Center is managed by the City of Algona who foots the majority of the bill. Kossuth County pays 33% of the total budget to the City of Algona for dispatch services.

In Floyd County, officials do not bill any political subdivisions such as cities, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, etc. However, private entities such as AMR Ambulance, does pay around $12,000 a year for dispatch services. Otherwise, the county-wide General Basic Fund levy covers 100% of the dispatch services.

Charles City City Hall is the site of the 911 Communications Center in Floyd County. According to Floyd County Auditor Gloria Carr, Charles City oversees the operations of the center, pays the bills, and sends them to the county for reimbursement. However the City does fund many components of the communications center including utilities/water/sewer, trash removal, janitorial services, snow removal, generator upkeep and repair, internet costs, facility and equipment insurance, workman’s comp for dispatchers, and city officers who give breaks to dispatchers.

Expenses have gone up to operate the facility. In 1991, it cost $131,253 to run the center. In 2018, the expected budget will be $449,826. In 1995, the county began to set aside about $14,000 per year in a Capital Improvements Fund. The revenue for this fund comes from the $1 surcharge paid on land lines and cell phones for 911 service. The money is then used to pay for new equipment or repairs of currently used equipment. It also goes toward maintenance, mapping, and placing 911 signs at addresses throughout the county.

In Worth County, the Sheriff’s Office pays for dispatch services and personnel, but 911 surcharge fees only pay for equipment the state deems appropriate. 911 Coordinator Marilyn Stayner said Worth County does not invoice the towns for additional money.

Wright County Auditor Betty Ellis said, for fiscal year 2018-2019, cities will be billed at a per capita rate of $28.65 with a 2% increase each year. For a city like Belmond with a population of 2,324, the annual bill is $68,079. Clarion is at $81,660 for the 2,765 people who live there. Eagle Grove pays a large share of the amount at $102,663 for the 3,712 people who live there. Dows pays $13,180 and Goldfield pays $18,195. For those who are in the rural areas, the county covers the cost at a total of $95,270 from the General Fund. The rural area covers towns like Rowan and Galt. Another $71,636 comes from a Rural Services Fund and another $9,560 comes from miscellaneous revenues for a total of $460,243 in revenues. The expense budget that is projected for the Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget is $467,232.

Franklin County Auditor Michelle Giddings said, the county simplified the process when it took over dispatch services. The total budget for 911 services and the dispatch center is $364,212. The county decided that it would pay out of its Rural Services fund 50% of the budgeted dollars. The cities would be prorated for the remaining 50% per capita. As a result, Hampton, with a population of 4,461 pays the largest share at $76,065 while Ackley with 40 residents pays the least at $682. The Rural Services Fund then pays the remaining 50% or $182,106. The amounts were calculated at $17.0511 per capita.

In 2006, Cerro Gordo County signed a 28E Agreement with the City of Mason City for dispatch service costs. According to Sheriff Kevin Pals, since Mason City holds over three-fourths of the calls for service at a population of 27,430, the City of Mason City pays 63% of the dispatch budget. The remaining 37% is paid by Cerro Gordo County with a total population of 43,070. Clear Lake with a population of 7,589 funds its own dispatch center, while smaller communities of less than 1,400 like Nora Springs, pay nothing towards dispatch services.

In Winnebago County, County Auditor Karla Weiss’ Office says that the cost is divided equally between the cities and the county. The county will bill the cities according to their population size. Forest City pays 50% of the cities collective bill, Lake Mills will pay 24%, Buffalo Center pays 12%, Thompson pays 6%, Leland pays 4%, and Scarville pays 1%. Collectively, they will pay 50% of the operating costs for the communications center. The county then pays the remaining 50%. Each of the cities has a representative who sits on a Communications Board along with a representative from the county.

Now the cities of Hancock County must enter into a 28 E Agreement which solidifies in writing, the payment schedules for all cities, and the services that will be provided by the Hancock County 911 Dispatch Center. What remains a question is what will the agreement look like? Cities such as Britt will see a substantial rate increase. This is a concern for city officials in Hancock County like Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer.

According to Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach recently, the county does not want to overburden the cities with an substantial increase. Instead, they would steadily increase the amount due.

The money would go towards the operation of the communications center and towards much needed upgrades in the communications system according to Andy Buffington, Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Management Coordinator. These upgrades have already begun by enhancing computers recently installed in the Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies patrol cars.

This would then free up the dispatchers to assist in other calls during busy times.

Garner City Administrator Randy Lansing believes that a 28E Agreement is possible, but there are several factors that must be addressed in order for an equitable accord to be reached.