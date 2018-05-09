Norbert J. Pint, 91, of Forest City died Monday, May 7, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 12, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City, Iowa with Rev. Jim Dubert officiating.

A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held at 9:00 A.M. followed by a visitation until the time of the service.

Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Forest City Ambulance Service.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com