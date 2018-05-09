Forest City’s Village Chateau Site Facing Redevelopment

Forest City has entered into a purchase agreement of a 7 acre parcel lot at 1115 Highway 69 North in Winnebago County for $335,000. This is the current location of the Forest City Hotel, also known as the Village Chateau. The site will be redeveloped to enhance and grow the North Highway 69 area of the community. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says the city is taking a three pronged approach with regard to the future of the property.

Ruiter says that before and redevelopment can begin, there will have to be a process of razing the current grounds and existing buildings.

Ruiter expects the demolition process to occur over the summer. A private developer, FC Properties II, LLC, recently purchased the property from an out of state owner. FC Properties stepped in to purchase the property and begin site remediation. Forest City’s obligation will be repaid with incremental property tax revenues derived from a new Urban Renewal Area. It is anticipated that the city’s use of the incremental property tax revenue for the commercial development project will be utilized for the project.