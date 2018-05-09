Reaction to Trump Intending to Direct Year Round E-15 Sales

At Tuesday’s White House meeting, President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to removing summertime restrictions on the sale of E15. It is reported that there was consensus during the meeting on moving forward with year-round E15 sales and to scrap the idea of creating a new Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) waiver credit program, sometimes referred to as a RIN cap. President Trump was joined in the meeting by Sens. Ted Cruz (TX), Pat Toomey (PA), Chuck Grassley (IA) and Joni Ernst (IA).

“It is very positive to see that consensus was reached on year-round E15 sales,” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) Executive Director Monte Shaw. “Unnecessary and ridiculous restrictions have hampered retailers offering E15. Once the restrictions are removed, the boost in E15 sales will boost ethanol demand and corn prices. We look forward to President Trump acting quickly on E15 before the June 1st deadline.”

During a discussion on how to make the RFS whole after an unprecedented number of small refinery economic hardship exemptions were granted by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Texas Senator Ted Cruz floated the idea of allowing exported gallons of ethanol to count toward domestic RFS blending requirements. There was no agreement on this export RIN scheme.

“An RFS export RINs scheme slashes overall ethanol demand by at least 1.4 billion gallons, destroying billions in farm income,” stated Shaw. “Such a scheme would break President Trump’s promise to voters to uphold the RFS, break Pruitt’s commitment to Senators to not pursue the idea, break the letter of the law that requires gasoline used in the United States to contain the applicable volume of renewable fuel, break the US’s WTO commitments as a clear export incentive, and will reduce overall ethanol production – undercutting the goal of US energy dominance. Ultimately, we need President Trump to fix the demand destruction from unwarranted small refinery exemptions, not agree to yet another demand destruction scheme.”

Shaw concluded: “We are not done fighting to protect the RFS. We will continue to work with our champions – Sens. Grassley and Ernst and Gov. Reynolds – to protect a 15-billion-gallon domestic ethanol market and to have the right to grow exports without undercutting domestic demand.”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued a statement following Tuesday’s meeting at the White House on the future of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS):

“Today, the President outlined his intention to direct the sale of E15 year-round, a move that will help put Iowa’s corn farmers, ethanol producers, and our rural communities on a promising path forward.

“While I am still assessing the full implications of the President’s notion to attach Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) to exported ethanol, an idea Administrator Pruitt committed to not pursue in a letter last October, I am pleased that the President did not move forward with a RIN cap that would have destroyed demand, hurting both farmers and biofuel producers. Allowing E15 year-round will drive up domestic ethanol production and consumption to help maintain already low RIN prices. Additionally, I am encouraged the administration will be taking a closer look at the “hardship” waivers that have been abused by EPA to undermine the RFS.

“I will continue working with this administration to ensure the commitments made today protect Iowa’s 88,000 farms and the 50,000 jobs tied to the renewable fuels industry.”