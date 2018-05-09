Ernst on President’s Decision to Withdraw from Iran Nuclear Deal

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a combat veteran and Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, issued the following statement after President Trump announced that the United States will withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the “Iran nuclear deal”:

“I have stated time and time again that the loophole-ridden JCPOA did not go far enough in its efforts to permanently dismantle Iran’s nuclear program. The agreement, negotiated by then-President Obama, lacks basic oversight and enforcement, and allows a dishonest Iran to continue its destabilizing activity and potentially restart its nuclear weapons program at the sunset of the JCPOA.

“Iran continues to pose a serious threat, not only on the global stage as they are allowed to advance their unfettered ballistic missile capacities, but also in the Middle East. We know that Iran continues to support and finance terrorist organization proxies that destabilize the region, endangering American servicemembers and our partners.

“I am encouraged by the President’s decision to withdraw from the JCPOA today, and have full confidence that the President and Secretary Pompeo will work with Congress to develop a comprehensive strategy that permanently addresses