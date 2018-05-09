A Paramedic Shortage Prompting Concerns in Winnebago County

The Paramedic Unit in Forest City is losing one of its employees and it is causing some potential staffing problems for the department according to Forest City Paramedic Supervisor Dale Rayhons.

Emergency Medical Technicians are a degreed position generally offered in colleges or universities. In some locations around the country, they are popular programs with strong enrollments in certification programs. The program curriculum last about one to two years and qualify graduates to work in the industry anywhere in the country.

This puts areas like northern Iowa at a disadvantage in filling EMS positions because graduates are looking to fill metropolitan positions and not rural. Enticing graduates into the area can be difficult. However, Rayhons has come up with a solution that might entice a local resident or student to get into the field. He has approached the Forest City Ambulance Service, the Forest City Council, and the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors about paying for the tuition and training of a local student in the Des Moines Area Community College Career Center program.

Winnebago County has not yet signed on to the program. The Board of Supervisors has postponed voting on the proposal until Tuesday of next week when it can be placed on the agenda. The board is looking to possibly include the program into its next budget year beginning in July.

Those who would be interested in learning more about the paramedic position should either contact the Forest City Hall at (641) 585-3574, or go to www.iemsa.net for an application and job requirements.