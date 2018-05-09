Bailee Frayne is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for May 9, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK MAY 9 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Bailee Frayne has been one of the best golfers in North Iowa for the past 4 years, and last Friday Frayne set the school record in a triangular win at home over Lake Mills and Forest City. Bailee shot a 3 under round of 33 at the Garner golf club in leading the Cardinals to a team total of 195. Congratulations to GHV Senior golfer Bailee Frayne, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.