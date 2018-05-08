WInnebago Board to Review Recycling and Paramedic Staff Shortages

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will convene today at 9am with a number of issues facing the county. Jason Nieson of Waste Management Incorporated will present a possible new contract with the county for rural recycling. The board has expressed interest in looking at a cheaper means of recycling through companies who might have lower rates. The board is exploring all options and may act on the new contract presented today.

The board will then turn its attention to paramedic services in Winnebago County. Paramedic Supervisor Dale Rayhons will go before the board to discuss the paramedic staff shortage. One of the possible solutions may be to have joint funding with Forest City and make changes in scheduling to make up for the shortage. The board will hear all options before making a decision on the matter.

Secondary road issues will also be addressed today. With the recent weather, and that which is impending, there may be some repairs needed in various locations throughout the county which Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders may discuss. He will also present a Secondary Road Budget Amendment for approval and address a pending contract with B&W Spraying to spray for weeds this summer. Don Reffer will answer any questions that the board may have on the contract.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse.