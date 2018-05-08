More Severe Weather Possible Today

The National Weather Service is monitoring a shortwave trough that has moved through the Rockies and now is making its way into Iowa. While temperature differences on either side of the trough is minimal, a strong flow of moisture from the south in combination with daytime heating could produce thunderstorms in the area by the evening. That is not good news for farmers who have been waiting for farm fields to dry out for planting.

Ponding in some fields remains a problem as drainage systems try to empty the fields. One report from an area farmer who traveled up from Ames stated that he only saw one farmer actually in the field working. At last report, about 9% of the fields in north central Iowa had been planted. This is primarily due to the wet fields.

Forecasters are not sure as to the extent of the strength of the storms that may form in the area this afternoon and into the evening tonight. They cite weak vertical sheer which should limit the instability and storm organization. Severe chances increase west of the Forest City area. They do not rule out rule out the possibility of strong to severe storms in the area going into Wednesday. More rain may follow on Friday into Saturday