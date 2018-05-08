Clear Lake’s Fieldhouse Restaurant Kicks Off Field Day Series

On Tuesday, May 22, 6-9pm Fieldhouse Restaurant will host the first of a series of North Iowa Local Food Connections Field Days. The event will provide hands-on cooking stations and insight into the dynamics involved with the many relationships a Farm to Fork restaurant navigates to serve farm fresh, in season produce as well as time to visit and connect with other attendees. The event is free and open to the public.

Fieldhouse restaurant opened in 2017 as a new business venture of One Vision with a commitment to serve as much local product as possible. Their menu changes to reflect available products and highlights the numerous local farms they buy from. Locally produced meats, microgreens year-round, and fresh, in-season vegetables and fruit have become the focus of Chef Ryan’s menu planning. Fieldhouse also features baked goods by Crumbs Bakery, another of One Vision’s business ventures bringing high quality product to market.

The North Iowa Local Food Connections program is coordinated by Healthy Harvest of North Iowa to build relationships between local food and farm businesses in North Iowa. This series of field days provides an opportunity to learn about the unique businesses across our region raising and providing great food and great connection.

The field day series continues on June 24, 3-5pm at Thomas Family Farm in Kensett, July 22, 3-5pm at Fat Hill Brewery in Mason City, Aug. 12, 2-4 pm at Twisted River Farms in Mitchell, and September 23, 2-4:30 pm North Iowa Fresh and One Vision at One Vision, Clear Lake. Complete details on all field days can be found at www.healthyharvestni.com.