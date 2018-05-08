Buffalo Center City Council to Meet Wednesday

The Buffalo Center City Council will meet on Wednesday beginning at 7pm with a pair of public hearings. The first will be whether the city should enter into a loan agreement. The public will have the chance to voice their opinion on the General Obligation Fire Truck Loan Agreement. The city council has reviewed the agreement and now has set aside a time for the general public to make their views known.

The council will then hold a second public hearing concerning an amendment to the 2017-18 city budget. Again, the public will have a chance to express any opinions they may have on the amendment before it goes for adoption by the city council. This hearing will immediately follow the loan agreement hearing.

The board will then enter into a regular session where they will hear from council committees such as parks, the pool, and streets. The Parks Committee will discuss the need for a Little League allocation while the Pool Committee will present information on a diving board and sidewalks. The council may take action on both the loan agreement and on the budget amendment at that time.