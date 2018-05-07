Verne R. Brunsen, 74, of Garner died Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, May 12th at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ventura with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 8 P.M., Friday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner Lions Club, Redeemer Lutheran Church or Hospice of North Iowa.

Verne Richard Brunsen, the son of John and Frances (Pannkuk) Brunsen, was born September 1, 1943 at the Buffalo Center Hospital, Buffalo Center, Iowa. For 18 years he lived on a farm one mile south and three-quarter miles east of Woden. Verne attended Bingham Township No. 5 country school for six years and graduated from Woden Crystal Lake High School in 1961. In June of 1961, he enrolled at Hamilton Business College and graduated in April of 1962. He then began working at Leland Co-op in Leland. In September of 1966, he began working for the Farmer’s Co-op Society in Garner where he was in charge of the fertilizer and chemical department. In October of 1976, Verne began as an agent for Farmland Insurance and later began his own agency, Verne Brunsen Insurance, which he continued until his retirement in 2009. Verne married Sandra Buffington on September 1, 1962 at the Crystal Lake Methodist Church. The couple lived in Garner where they raised their four children and enjoyed 55 years of a loving marriage. In his retirement Verne and Sandy enjoyed traveling and wintering in Lake Havasu, AZ. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and camping. He took great pride in his yard and illuminating his home for the Christmas holiday. Verne was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan who could always be seen sporting Hawkeye gear. His family and grandchildren were very important to Verne and a great source of joy.

Verne loved the town of Garner where he was active in many community organizations and events including Garner Lions Club, Garner Chamber of Commerce and Duesey Days Celebration. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Verne is survived by his wife, Sandy, of Garner; four children, Jeff (Michelle) Brunsen of Clive, IA, Jody (John) Dudgeon of Shawnee, KS, Karla (Cliff) Atmore of Naperville, IL and Gina (Mike) Tireman of Olathe, KS; 9 grandchildren, Alex and Hannah Brunsen, Lucas, Eric, and Cole Dudgeon, Elizabeth and Sarah Atmore and Jacob and Elise Tireman; two brothers, Daryl (Karen) Brunsen of Crystal Lake and Lynn Brunsen of Ellison Bay, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com